East Newark Is Home to New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant

Living in New Jersey definitely spoils you when it comes to food. I might be biased, but I think some of the best restaurants in the country are right here in the Garden State.

Whether you're in the mood for an upscale dining experience, a hidden gem with amazing dishes, a classic diner, or something quick like pizza, New Jersey has a top spot for each one.

Love Food recently released its picks for the best restaurant in every state, and chances are you’ve heard of the New Jersey choice.

Here in Jersey, we’re all about our diners, and there’s nothing like a late-night diner run for disco fries, waffles, omelets, or whatever your favorite order is.

The most famous restaurant in New Jersey happens to be a diner, but it’s not your typical spot.

If you’ve been to this legendary Jersey diner, you know it’s far from average.

What is New Jersey’s most famous restaurant?

According to Love Food, the most iconic restaurant in New Jersey is Tops Diner in East Newark, NJ!

This place is truly amazing and can whip up just about anything at its best. From milkshakes and breakfast sandwiches to pasta and burritos, whatever you're craving, Tops Diner will serve up one of the best versions of it you’ve ever had.

Plus, they’ve got a fully stocked bar, and they’re open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There’s a reason Tops Diner is New Jersey’s most famous restaurant! You’ve got to try it out because once you do, you’ll be thinking about your next visit as soon as you leave.

