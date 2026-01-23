We’re more than halfway through January so by now Christmas decorations have mostly come down off of New Jersey homes (though I am still seeing some Christmas trees).

That said, I’ve noticed a new trend in New Jersey that I don’t ever remember seeing before.

I can only speak for the Freehold area in New Jersey since that’s where I live, but I’ve seen several houses decked out with all pink lights.

Canva / TSM Illustration

Picture a house decorated for Christmas, but instead of white, red, or green lights, the place is decked out entirely in pink.

It’s basically like driving past a house belonging to Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde.’

Why are people putting up pink lights?

Canva / TSM Illustration

I can only assume it’s for Valentine’s Day next month. Don’t get me wrong they look gorgeous, but I’m confused. When did this become a thing?

Are we putting up colored lights for all holidays now?

Green for St. Patrick’s Day? Red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July? Maybe pastels for Easter?

Canva / TSM Illustration

I’m not entirely opposed to the idea. It’s whimsical and it makes for a scenic commute at night. I just feel like I missed the memo that said we were going to start doing this.

So am I the only one in the Garden State noticing an unusual number of houses decorated for Valentine’s Day? Let me know in this poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

