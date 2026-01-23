Am I the only one who has noticed this new trend on NJ homes?
We’re more than halfway through January so by now Christmas decorations have mostly come down off of New Jersey homes (though I am still seeing some Christmas trees).
That said, I’ve noticed a new trend in New Jersey that I don’t ever remember seeing before.
I can only speak for the Freehold area in New Jersey since that’s where I live, but I’ve seen several houses decked out with all pink lights.
Picture a house decorated for Christmas, but instead of white, red, or green lights, the place is decked out entirely in pink.
It’s basically like driving past a house belonging to Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde.’
Why are people putting up pink lights?
I can only assume it’s for Valentine’s Day next month. Don’t get me wrong they look gorgeous, but I’m confused. When did this become a thing?
Are we putting up colored lights for all holidays now?
Green for St. Patrick’s Day? Red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July? Maybe pastels for Easter?
I’m not entirely opposed to the idea. It’s whimsical and it makes for a scenic commute at night. I just feel like I missed the memo that said we were going to start doing this.
So am I the only one in the Garden State noticing an unusual number of houses decorated for Valentine’s Day? Let me know in this poll.
