Whenever the question, "Where's the best pizza in NJ?" is asked, a debate always follows.

New Jersey is known for it's fabulous pizza, so it's hard to pick just one favorite. You probably have a type, right? I do. like thin and crispy, whereas my husband likes it more doughy.

I recently came upon New Jersey Digest's list of the Top 40 Pizzas in New Jersey list and I was excited to see what made the cut.

Three Mercer County spots are on the list. I don't think you're going to be surprised. We often see these three place on different best pizza lists. No complaints from me. They all serve the type of pizza I like.

The first pizza is a favorite of mine...Conte's Pizza in Princeton.

The article says, "Princeton isn't just known for having the top-ranked college in the nation, the Mercer County city has some famous pizza, too. Conte's thin-crust bar pies are cooked crispy and come with a cracker-like crust that is truly unique. Keep in mind the pepperoni cups and chars, if that's something that matters to you."

My mouth is watering just thinking about it. Yummm.

The second Mercer County spot to make the list of De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.

The article says, " 'It's not pizza; it's tomato pie!' That is what a Trentonian might tell you. Trenton-style tomato pie differs heavily from Philly-style tomato pie, which is square, served cold and leaves out mozzarella. De Lorenzo's features a thin, crunchy crust with low-moisture mozzarella and splatters of crushed plum tomatoes. Whatever you want to call it, this style has made a resurgence in the last couple of years."

Ever time I drive by DeLo's (that's what the locals call it), it's packed. I love the thin crust. It's a tasty pie.

The third Mercer County pizza places to be named one of the top in NJ is Papa's Tomato Pies, also in Robbinsville.

The article says, "Papa's is down the street from DeLos, but it actually opened decades prior. Papa's tomato pie features splatters of sauce on the top and cheese on the bottom, but many diehard fans go there for one thing: The mustard pie. Yes, mustard. This features a thin smear of Gulden's spicy brown on the dough. Trust me, don't knock it 'til you try it."

I have to admit, I've never had it but have always wanted to try it, so I'll be taking a ride there soon. I usually get their tomato pie with extra cheese.

There you have it. You're probably not shocked. You can take a look at the entire list here. I'm bummed that another one of my favorites did not make the list...Federici's pizza in Freehold. It's phenomenal. It's also thin and crispy. Trust me, run, don't walk.

