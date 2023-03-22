This Was Rated New Jersey’s Most Unusual Dining Experience

A new list has been released of the most unusual restaurant experiences in each state and I’m curious to know if you’ve ever been here.

This popular website called lovefood.com makes a ton of lists of the best and most memorable restaurants in different states, cities, towns, etc, and when I saw the most unusual restaurant experience for New Jersey, it made me so nostalgic.

According to this list that has the most exciting dining experiences for all 50 states, if you want a great night out that will be exciting for everyone in your group you will have to go to Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Why Lyndhurst you might ask? That’s because it’s home to Medieval Times. If you’ve never gotten the chance to eat at a Medieval Times dinner show before, it’s such a cool and unique experience.

It’s one of those things that I feel you absolutely have to go to at least once just to experience it. The best way to describe it is a fever dream because you don’t believe that you’re still in New Jersey in 2023.

Medieval Times is a dinner theater experience that transports you back to the medieval time period.

You sit with your teams while you watch live jousting, performances and more while eating finger food with no utensils. It sounds like such a fever dream of an experience, but I have to say, it’s a really fun one.

It’s great if you want to bring your kids somewhere fun, without having to go far away. If you’ve ever been to Medieval Times, do you agree it’s the most unusual dining experience in New Jersey? Medieval Times is located at 149 Polito Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ.

