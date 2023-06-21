Victory for NJ cops who busted 11-year-old Keansburg girl’s twisted killer

🔴 Andreas Erazo has lost his NJ Supreme Court appeal in the killing of an 11-year-old girl

🔴 Abbiegail Smith's body was found wrapped in a futon and bound with cords

🔴 Erazo won an appeal last year, potentially setting up a new trial

KEANSBURG — The New Jersey Supreme Court has overturned a ruling that would have given the man who confessed to the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl a chance to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison.

Andreas Erazo, 24, was sentenced to life in prison for the horrific killing of Abbiegail Smith at his Keansburg apartment. He will be eligible for parole on April 11, 2081, at the age of 82 years old, according to state records.

One day after she was reported missing, Smith's body was found on the roof of a shed below Erazo's apartment window on July 13, 2017. She had been wrapped in a futon cover and bound with computer cords.

Erazo pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and murder in 2019 on the day before his trial was set to begin. But before he entered his guilty plea, Erazo attempted to withdraw his confession. The court denied the motion, which resulted in a years-long legal battle that almost resulted in a new trial and potentially a favorable verdict.

ASB 0601 Erazo Sentencing Cecille Bennett Downy, right, consoles her sister Carol Bennett as she wipes tears away after addressing the court during the sentencing for Andreas Erazo, who pled guilty to murdering her daughter Abbiegail Smith. (Thomas P Costello/The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool) loading...

🔴 Andreas Erazo wins appeal, then loses

The state Supreme Court's decision Wednesday is a complete reversal of an appeals court ruling in March 2022.

Ultimately, the decision came down to the question of whether prosecutors would have been able to use Erazo's taped confession if the case had gone to trial. The appellate panel determined last year that detectives had violated his Miranda rights to get the confession and therefore the video was inadmissible in court.

Erazo voluntarily went to the Keansburg police station for an interview with detectives, according to court records. He was not in police custody. Investigators did not read him his Miranda rights and questioned him for nearly an hour and a half. He told detectives that he didn't know anything about the 11-year-old girl's disappearance.

Missing Girl Found Dead Andreas Erazo leaves State Superior Court Judge David Bauman's courtroom Friday, May 31, 2019, in Freehold, N.J., after he was sentenced to a life prison term for the murder of 11-year-old Abbiegail Smith. (Thomas P Costello/The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool) loading...

After the interview ended, detectives spoke with a witness who said they saw Erazo enter the victim's apartment. Erazo stayed at the police station but was allowed to take cigarette breaks and use the bathroom.

Several hours after their first interview, detectives again questioned Erazo. For the second interview, the investigators read him his Miranda rights and he understood that he was being recorded on camera.

In issuing the March 2022 decision, the appeals court ruled that the second interview was tainted and actually a continuation of the first interview. The court determined that because detectives used information gathered in the first interview to press Erazo in the second interview, they could not be considered separate conversations.

Abbiegail Smith (GoFundMe) Abbiegail Smith (GoFundMe) loading...

But Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling rejects this interpretation.

"Throughout the second interview, the detectives pressed defendant about inconsistencies with his first statement, but because there was no initial Miranda violation, the second interview was not 'tainted' by reference to the first. The Court rejects the argument that police minimized the significance of the Miranda warnings and the consequences of waiving them."

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office for comment on the outcome.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.