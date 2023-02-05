This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems

Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best.

This speakeasy is called The Laundromat and it’s in Morristown, NJ. I always think a bar with a good theme is worth checking out. I’ve personally never been to a speakeasy before, but this place looks like such a fine bar to check out.

The whole theme of the bar is that it’s supposed to look like a laundromat instead of a restaurant. The inside has the perfect setting for a cool photoshoot before you actually get downstairs into the bar area.

The upstairs is full of washers and dryers and you would have no idea you’re actually walking into a bar. As you get to the speakeasy part it’s a dimly lit, aesthetically pleasing bar full of specialty cocktails, live music, and just all-around good vibes.

I’ve known a ton of people who have checked this place out and it seems to be worth it. The only downside to this bar is that you have to be 23 to enter.

There are only a few bars in New Jersey that are 23 and older bars and this happens to be one of them.

The Laundromat is located in Morristown, NJ and is open Wed - Sat from 5 pm to 2 am. I have a feeling this place will. be the place to check out this summer.

