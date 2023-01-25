The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date

I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.

Although we have all of that on hand and more, this place in North Jersey is probably one of the coolest activities I’ve seen. There’s this place in Randolph called Pinspiration where you can and a friend can go in and make an amazing splatter painting together.

I saw a girl on TikTok talking about all of the different things to do right in New Jersey for Valentine's day and this one, in particular, looked like the coolest of the options.

Valentine's Day doesn’t have to be a super fancy night where you get all dressed up and go out to some overly priced dinner just to post it online.

Do something you ACTUALLY want to do this year like head to the splatter room! Basically what you do is you get a canvas and you can use painter's tape if you want to make designs. You then go into the splatter room with your party and you get a bunch of protective gear before you get to work.

After you’re all set, all the paint and brushes are given to you and you can just start splattering until your heart's content.

If this is something you’re into, Pinspiration is located in Randolph, New Jersey, and is the most perfect date night. It’s located at 486 Route 10 Randolph, NJ, 07869.

