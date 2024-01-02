Oh No! TGI Friday’s Suddenly Closes in Marlton NJ

The New Year has swiftly brought another restaurant closure in New Jersey.

The TGI Friday's located at 970 NJ-73 in the Greentree Square shopping center in Marlton, has suddenly closed.

Locals were quick to notice the sudden closure today when it was labeled as "Permanently closed" on Google. The location has also been removed from TGI Friday's website.

Why did TGI Friday's Marlton close?

The location made no comment as to why they closed or why it happened so abruptly, but they posted a sign on their doors making it official, according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham.'

The statement reads, in part: "We regret to inform you that Friday's has made the difficult decision to close our doors at Marlton Evesham, NJ effective January 2, 2024. We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests and Team Members at our Marlton Evesham."

As disappointing as this may be for locals, we probably could have seen this coming.

The chain saw a decline beginning in 2020 that forced several stores nationwide to close, and the downward trend in still going. In August 2022, the nearby location in Mt. Laurel closed.

It's now replaced by Tommy's Tavern + Tap.

Will you miss the Marlton TGI Friday's? I haven't been there in years, but I'll miss the days of heading there for a quick bite after catching a movie at the AMC.

