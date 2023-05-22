It's the biggest concert event of the year, and it's finally here. Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour hit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for her "New York City area shows" over Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (that's May 27, 28, and 29).

With more than 80,000 fans each night inside the stadium, and thousands more in the general area it's sure to be one of the busiest weekends ever inside the Meadowlands. We've put together a guide for you below.

🚗 Getting to MetLife Stadium for Taylor Swift & The Eras Tour🚄

We've got you covered with parking information, NJ Transit timetables, and more posted below.

👛 What can you bring to MetLife Stadium for Taylor Swift's concert?🌂

If you're getting ready for the show, scroll down. There are baggage restrictions at MetLife Stadium. Plus, we've got the dimensions on purses and more here.

🎤What do you need to know for the Taylor Swift concert in New Jersey?💃🏼

We've also got you covered with insights about the set times, set lists, opening acts, Eras Tour merchandise trailers, and more.