Taylor Swift was spotted in one of New Jersey’s most famous beach towns!

A ton of locals have been posting pictures of a few big celebs tonight. Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum were spotted on Long Beach Island by a ton of fans who were just enjoying their meals tonight in local restaurants.

There was a ginormous crowd surrounding Taylor as she walked into the super popular Black Whale restaurant in Beach Haven, according to tapinto.net. There have been a ton of TikToks being posted of her out to dinner, so I'm sure she'll be spotted a lot more before her trip down the shore comes to an end.

I feel like this is a very random spot for Taylor to be spotted, but once we found out the background, it makes sense!

Apparently, one of Taylor’s producers, Jack Antonoff, is getting married tomorrow night at Parkers Garage in Beach Haven, so she just was being a local on the island and exploring the many restaurants that Long Beach Island has to offer!

If you’re on LBI for the weekend, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for even more celebrity sightings throughout the weekend because the word on the street is a lot were invited to this event. I can't wait to see who else will be spotted this weekend!

So happy that Taylor is exploring New Jersey this weekend and ending the last few weeks of summer down at the Jersey Shore! I swear, there really is no place like it!