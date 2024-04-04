New study says that NJ is one of the safest states

There are a lot of reasons to like living in New Jersey, from the food to the educational system, and now a study comes along that gives us another reason to be glad to live in the Garden State.

A new report from Forbes Advisor says that New Jersey is among the safest states in the union.

Forbes Advisor examined publicly available data on violent crime rates, property crime rates and the likelihood of becoming a crime victim to determine the safest and riskiest locations.

Ranked by the most dangerous states, New Jersey is 47th. That’s pretty safe!

As far as stats go, New Jersey’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 2.03 (which is 5th best). The property crime rate per 1,000 residents is 14.17, and your chances of being a violent crime victim is 1/493.

The top 5 safest states are all in the Northeast; New Hampshire is the safest, followed by Maine, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, then New Jersey.

Some interesting nuggets from the research: while politicians try to scare people about rising crime rates, the incidence of violent crimes actually dropped nationwide, although property crimes have risen. The rise in property crime rates was fueled by an increase in motor vehicle thefts.

The least safe states, according to Forbes Advisor, are #1. New Mexico, followed by Arkansas, Louisiana, Colorado, and California. Your chance of being a victim of violent crime in New Mexico is 1/128 (remember, NJ’s rate is 1/493); quite a difference.

Just one more reason to love living in New Jersey.

