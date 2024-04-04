The NJ colleges that students turn down most

Us parents get so bogged down in thinking about where our high school seniors might be accepted into college that we spend little time thinking about the ones they turn down.

Well, not me.

A year ago at this time, my son Jack was receiving offer after offer of college acceptance. Everything from University of Delaware to University of Rhode Island to Widener. Then there were the in-state acceptances like Montclair State and TCNJ.

In all, he was accepted to eight of the nine colleges to which he applied. The one I really hoped he would want to say yes to was The College of New Jersey. I mean, beautiful campus, solid programs, great spirit and you can’t beat in-state tuition.

In the end, he chose to go into some debt to attend the University of Vermont. It’s working out well. He received a presidential scholarship and is happy there as he’s finishing his freshman year.

The schools he turned down though were definitely fine schools in their own right. I made sure he let admissions offices know he had chosen Vermont to make space for others, something not everyone does.

But when a school accepts students and a large number turn them down and go elsewhere, that can get noticed over time.

As great of a school as Seton Hall is, did you know 90% of accepted students end up turning them down? And they’re not even the most turned down college in New Jersey after acceptance.

NJ.com listed the 27 colleges and universities that were turned down the most by the students whose applications they accepted in 2023.

The full list of colleges and universities with the percentage of students who took up the acceptance offers is below. The list is broken up by college type. The information is from the state Department of Higher Education.

Community colleges

The smaller the percentage, the more students turned down a school.

Sussex County Community College

Applications: 865 | Offers: 865 | Enrolled: 624 (72%)

Salem Community College

Applications: 340 | Offers: 340 | Enrolled: 243 (71%)

County College of Morris

Applications: 3,099 | Offers: 2,939 | Enrolled: 1,985 (68%)

Warren County Community College

Applications: 372 | Offers: 372 | Enrolled: 241 (65%)

Brookdale Community College

Applications: 5,383 | Offers: 5,383 | Enrolled: 3,157 (59%)

Middlesex College

Applications: 6,697 | Offers: 6,697 | Enrolled: 3,597 (54%)

Mercer County Community College

Applications: 3,570 | Offers: 3,570 | Enrolled: 1,870 (52%)

Raritan Valley Community College

Applications: 2,763 | Offers: 2,763 | Enrolled: 1,381 (50%)

Essex County College

Applications: 4,420 | Offers: 4,420 | Enrolled: 1,987 (45%)

Rowan College of South Jersey - Cumberland Campus

Applications: 1,475 | Offers: 1,475 | Enrolled: 655 (44%)

Rowan College of South Jersey - Gloucester Campus

Applications: 2,979 | Offers: 2,979 | Enrolled: 1,210 (41%)

Bergen Community College

Applications: 8,358 | Offers: 7,800 | Enrolled: 3,166 (41%)

Camden County College

Applications: 2,713 | Offers: 2,713 | Enrolled: 1,090 (40%)

Rowan College of Burlington County

Applications: 2,050 | Offers: 2,050 | Enrolled: 810 (40%)

Atlantic Cape Community College

Applications: 2,210 | Offers: 2,210 | Enrolled: 858 (39%)

Hudson County Community College

Applications: 4,231 | Offers: 4,231 | Enrolled: 1,501 (35%)

Union College of Union County, NJ

Applications: 4,874 | Offers: 4,874 | Enrolled: 1,681 (34%)

Passaic County Community College

Applications: 3,242 | Offers: 2,993 | Enrolled: 990 (33%)

Ocean County College

Applications: 8,134 | Offers: 8,134 | Enrolled: 2,595 (32%)

Public colleges & universities

The smaller the percentage, the more students turned down a school.

Rutgers University - New Brunswick

Applications: 43,347 | Offers: 28,326 | Enrolled: 7,793 (28%)

The College of New Jersey

Applications: 11,668 | Offers: 7,251 | Enrolled: 1,547 (21%)

Kean University

Applications: 12,142 | Offers: 9,335 | Enrolled: 1,968 (21%)

Montclair State University

Applications: 23,599 | Offers: 20,629 | Enrolled: 4,039 (20%)

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Applications: 14,010 | Offers: 9,367 | Enrolled: 1,793 (19%)

Stockton University

Applications: 9,338 | Offers: 8,233 | Enrolled: 1,530 (19%)

Rowan University

Applications: 17,923 | Offers: 13,948 | Enrolled: 2,555 (18%)

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Applications: 7,553 | Offers: 5,530 | Enrolled: 1,012 (18%)

New Jersey City University

Applications: 5,758 | Offers: 5,134 | Enrolled: 682 (13%)

William Paterson University of N.J.

Applications: 7,754 | Offers: 7,174 | Enrolled: 883 (12%)

Rutgers University - Newark

Applications: 17,779 | Offers: 13,997 | Enrolled: 1,580 (11%)

Rutgers University - Camden

Applications: 11,951 | Offers: 9,293 | Enrolled: 655 (7%)

Private colleges & universities — Public mission

The smaller the percentage, the more students turned down a school.

Pillar College

Applications: 132 | Offers: 126 | Enrolled: 126 (100%)

Princeton University

Applications: 39,644 | Offers: 1,782 | Enrolled: 1,366 (77%)

Stevens Institute of Technology

Applications: 14,170 | Offers: 6,244 | Enrolled: 1,036 (17%)

Felician University

Applications: 2,254 | Offers: 2,119 | Enrolled: 350 (17%)

Centenary University

Applications: 1,304 | Offers: 1,261 | Enrolled: 189 (15%)

Fairleigh Dickinson University - Metro Campus

Applications: 4,862 | Offers: 4,097 | Enrolled: 598 (15%)

Georgian Court University

Applications: 2,317 | Offers: 1,634 | Enrolled: 232 (14%)

Monmouth University

Applications: 8,410 | Offers: 7,530 | Enrolled: 975 (13%)

Drew University

Applications: 4,604 | Offers: 3,197 | Enrolled: 404 (13%)

Saint Peter's University

Applications: 4,381 | Offers: 3,966 | Enrolled: 455 (11%)

Rider University

Applications: 9,069 | Offers: 7,201 | Enrolled: 806 (11%)

Fairleigh Dickinson University - Florham Campus

Applications: 5,325 | Offers: 4,606 | Enrolled: 512 (11%)

Saint Elizabeth University

Applications: 1,781 | Offers: 1,377 | Enrolled: 139 (10%)

Seton Hall University

Applications: 23,748 | Offers: 18,738 | Enrolled: 1,573 (8%)

Bloomfield College

Applications: 3,048 | Offers: 2,347 | Enrolled: 182 (8%)

Caldwell University

Applications: 7,769 | Offers: 5,208 | Enrolled: 345 (7%)

Private colleges & universities — Proprietary

The smaller the percentage, the more students turned down a school.

Devry University

Applications: 2 | Offers: 2 | Enrolled: 2 (100%)

Chamberlain University

Applications: 9 | Offers: 8 | Enrolled: 7 (88%)

Eastern International College

Applications: 50 | Offers: 40 | Enrolled: 33 (83%)

Eastwick College

Applications: 630 | Offers: 525 | Enrolled: 428 (82%)

Berkeley College

Applications: 666 | Offers: 631 | Enrolled: 197 (31%)

Religious schools & universities

The smaller the percentage, the more students turned down a school.

Assumption College for Sisters

Applications: 7 | Offers: 7 | Enrolled: 7 (100%)

Bet Midrash Ohel Torah

Applications: 20 | Offers: 2 | Enrolled: 2 (100%)

Keser Torah- Mayan Hatalmud

Applications: 8 | Offers: 5 | Enrolled: 5 (100%)

Rabbi Jacob Joseph School

Applications: 31 | Offers: 28 | Enrolled: 28 (100%)

Rabbinical Seminary M'Kor Chaim

Applications: 31 | Offers: 31 | Enrolled: 31 (100%)

Talmudical Academy

Applications: 24 | Offers: 10 | Enrolled: 10 (100%)

Yeshiva Bais Aharon

Applications: 8 | Offers: 6 | Enrolled: 6 (100%)

Yeshiva Chemdas Hatorah

Applications: 28 | Offers: 21 | Enrolled: 21 (100%)

Yeshiva Gedola Tiferes Yerachmiel

Applications: 61 | Offers: 24 | Enrolled: 24 (100%)

Yeshiva Gedolah Keren Hatorah

Applications: 40 | Offers: 37 | Enrolled: 37 (100%)

Yeshiva Gedolah Tiferes Boruch

Applications: 19 | Offers: 19 | Enrolled: 19 (100%)

Yeshiva Gedolah Tiferes Yaakov Yitzchok

Applications: 40 | Offers: 20 | Enrolled: 20 (100%)

Yeshiva Ohr Zechariah

Applications: 20 | Offers: 19 | Enrolled: 19 (100%)

Yeshivas Be'er Yitzchok

Applications: 6 | Offers: 6 | Enrolled: 6 (100%)

Yeshivas Emek Hatorah

Applications: 29 | Offers: 29 | Enrolled: 29 (100%)

Yeshiva Toras Chaim

Applications: 63 | Offers: 62 | Enrolled: 61 (98%)

Mosdos Yaakov V'Yisroel

Applications: 198 | Offers: 182 | Enrolled: 174 (96%)

Bais Medrash Zichron Meir

Applications: 52 | Offers: 22 | Enrolled: 20 (91%)

Rabbinical College of America

Applications: 70 | Offers: 61 | Enrolled: 55 (90%)

Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah

Applications: 23 | Offers: 23 | Enrolled: 20 (87%)

Yeshiva Gedolah Shaarei Shmuel

Applications: 75 | Offers: 60 | Enrolled: 44 (73%)

Bais Medrash Toras Chesed

Applications: 74 | Offers: 47 | Enrolled: 34 (72%)

Bais Medrash Mayan Hatorah

Applications: 33 | Offers: 23 | Enrolled: 16 (70%)

Yeshiva Gedolah of Cliffwood

Applications: 25 | Offers: 20 | Enrolled: 13 (65%)

Seminary Bnos Chaim

Applications: 380 | Offers: 165 | Enrolled: 106 (64%)

Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Leyma

Applications: 35 | Offers: 24 | Enrolled: 15 (63%)

