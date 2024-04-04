Discount grocery chain unveils its 4th NJ store
The grocery store wars continue hot and heavy in New Jersey, with a relatively new entrant to the market opening its fourth store in the Garden State.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market recently opened a new location in Mays Landing. According to nj.com, it is about a mile away from an Aldi and an Acme.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is a discount supermarket that offers name-brand groceries and organic produce for 40-70% less than conventional grocery stores. They are known for their “Bargain Bliss” discounts.
The company operates through a network of independently owned stores run by local operators. These operators are often members of the community they serve, adding a personal touch to the shopping experience. Grocery Outlet emphasizes its commitment to bringing quality groceries, family values, and community spirit to its customers.
According to their website, the company was founded in 1946 and now has more than 400 stores.
The existing New Jersey stores are in Hamilton (Mercer County), Hazlet, and Delran.
