When's the last time you went to an ice cream/cereal bar? Now you'll get the chance in Marlton!

Swirlz Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is coming soon to the Evesboro Plaza Shopping Center, located at 221 East Greentree Rd in Marlton, NJ, according to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham.'

The new spot will be joining neighboring Pancheros, Tobacco Mart, Montesini Pizza & Pasta and The Nail Box. You may remember when Dry Clean City used to occupy the space before it closed about a month ago.

According to the post, they'll be offering sweet treats perfect for any time of the year, like ice cream, cookies, donuts, cereal, and cereal ice cream! And if you're a vegan - take a sigh of relief. They'll also have vegan options!

As far as a grand opening date, we don't have an exact date yet, but there's some good news on that front. They've just gotten their "Coming Soon" sign up!

Plenty of locals in the comments are screaming for ice cream!

"Can’t wait to see this become a success!"

"Thank you for having vegan options!!"

"I’ve been waiting for this to open!!!!! WOOOO Marlton is lucky!"

Honestly, cereal as a cold, sweet treat is such an underrated option. And pair that with all of their other delicious desserts? We're dying to see this place become a hit!

Will you be checking this place out when they open? We'll keep you posted!

