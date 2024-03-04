The Sweet Vinyl Cafe Is A Denville, New Jersey Hidden Gem

There are so many hidden spots in New Jersey that are just dying to be explored.

I love finding out through the internet that there are a ton of quirky and unique cafes, restaurants, bars, and other places that are located not too far from me in my own state.

There’s a cafe that’s located in Deville, New Jersey that mixes a few of my favorite things. I’ve seen a few different videos of this spot online and people are loving the comfy, artsy vibes that it gives off.

The Sweet Vinyl Cafe is a cafe and record store all mixed into one, making it a wild hidden gem that I’m not sure enough people know about in our state.

“Sweet Vinyl Cafe is Northern New Jersey’s first record store/dessert shop. Pursue the new and used vinyl, enjoy a locally made brownie or coffee, hear your favorite music, and discover new recordings and artists in a warm and welcoming community environment.”SweetVinyl.com

Their website updates you on what vinyls are new in the store and you can enjoy browsing while you have your favorite coffee in hand. This shop is just the perfect spot to explore some art and relax with a quick bite while you do so.

Located in the heart of Denville, New Jersey Sweet Vinyl is amongst a long list of amazing restaurants and shops to check out in this cute, downtown area.

Find more info on Sweet Vinyl Cafe and where you can visit them at their official site, here!

