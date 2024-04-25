I’m not sure if it’s just me, but I feel like my allergies have been especially bad this year and started even earlier than normal.

Even though the groundhog predicted we’d have 6 more weeks of winter in February, I don’t think that’s the case. This was one of the only years I’ve ever experienced in New Jersey that I haven’t seen an inch of snow stick to the ground, which is good in some ways and bad in others.

Good, because we didn’t have any major storms, but bad because spring allergies started earlier for a lot of people in our area.

If you’re anything like me, you pop Zyrtec, Claritin or Benedryl like its candy during the allergy months, and lately have been pretty awful, so it had me thinking, when is the worst time for seasonal allergies in New Jersey?

Although this year a lot of people were experiencing them as early as the beginning of March or even mid-February, research has shown that we are just NOW entering the worst chunk of the year for seasonal allergies.

Research online by multiple doctors states that the worst month for seasonal allergies in New Jersey is April - early June. If you're a New Jerseyan living down the shore, you may actually suffer less than others.

According to Wyndly the ocean breeze can actually remove pollen from the air. So, if you’re looking to enjoy the warm weather we’ve been having but you don’t want to sneeze the entire day, take a trip down the shore!

If you’re a seasonal allergy sufferer in New Jersey, hang in there and keep taking those allergy meds! Unfortunately, the worst of it is just starting now. Anyway, happy spring!

