The 10 Spots Burglars Check First in NJ Homes
Has your home ever been burglarized? I hope not. It's got to be the worst feeling. Thankfully, it hasn't happened to me because I'm not sure if I'd be able to continue living in a home that's been broken into.
Whether you've been a victim of this crime or not, you should be prepared just incase.
If you hide any cash or valuables around your house you should know that there are some places you may think are good hiding spots that aren't, according to Reader's Digest.
I'm sure you put a lot of thought into your hiding spots. I do. You try to come up with less obvious spots that you think burglars will pass right by.
Let's see if those hiding spots are good enough.
Here are the 10 spots that burglars check first:
Medicine Cabinet
Burglars will look for prescriptions to resell, so don't keep anything valuable in your medicine cabinet that they can also grab.
Freezer
This would have been my guess for a safe spot but it's not. Ugh. If you're going to hide stuff in your freezer, put it in a vegetable bag or something realistic.
Vase
Your pretty flower arrangement won't deter thieves.
Under Your Mattress
There's an old belief that people who didn't trust the first banks back in the old days put their money under their mattress for safe keeping. Well, burglars have heard about that and always look to see if you do it too.
Your Bedroom Closet
Searching pockets of clothes is something burglars will do. If you want to hide stuff in your closet, the article suggests putting it in a box and labeling it something it's not like old pictures from the beach or something like that.
Your Dresser Drawers
Burglars look for jewelry in bedrooms because that's where most people keep it. They'll look for your drawers to try and find some.
Portable Safe
Unless it's attached to the wall, floor, or it's really heavy the burglar may take the whole thing and break the lock later.
Office Drawers
Many people try to be organized and put important papers with personal information in desk drawers. Burglars can steal your identity by grabbing those papers.
Liquor Cabinet
Sometimes burglars will want your alcohol for themselves so don't put anything valuable in your liquor cabinet.
Suitcases
Burglars know this is a common thing people use as a safe. Don't make that mistake.
Hopefully your house is never burglarized, but at least now you know where not to hide your money and valuables.
LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker