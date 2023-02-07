This is one heck of a deal. Sports Connection in Doylestown and Chalfont has promised its customers their money back on some purchases if the Philadelphia Eagles pull out a Super Bowl WIN this Sunday.

What??? Let me explain if you're having a hard time believing it...I was too.

It's true though. If you made a purchase of $300 or more at Sports Connection from Black Friday, back at the end of November, until January 29th you'll get a FULL REFUND. But, you'll only get your money back if the Eagles WIN the Super Bowl. Goooo Birds!

My first thought was, "This guy is crazy," referring to the owner of the Sports Connection, John Calvecchio. He stands to lose a lot of money. The Eagles have a solid chance of winning on Sunday, in my opinion.

Calvecchio doesn't care. He's hoping they win too. When asked in the article if he regrets doing the promotion he said, "No, no. I can't wait. I hope they win. I want them to win. It will make more people happy. My fingers are crossed. I think they do it. I really think they do."

Wow. This is really cool.

Calvecchio said his customers love the promotion and it's brought in a lot of new business. Eagles fans have faith in their team so they're looking for free merchandise. I kind of don't blame them.

I wish I would have known about this earlier...I would have gone in and done some shopping too.

Hold onto your receipts and root for the Eagles. It could pay off big time.

For more information, click here.

Go Eagles.

