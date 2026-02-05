Oh boy, this is a big deal. Amusement park and roller coaster enthusiasts, you're going to love the new Six Flags Gold Pass. It's your pass to even more fun in New Jersey and Pennsylvania...actually, all over the East Coast, according to the Six Flags website.

Six Flags' new Gold Pass gets you access to East Coast parks

The Gold Pass itself isn't new for Six Flags, but starting this month (February 2026), Gold Pass holders will get new, exciting benefits with Gold Pass Regional Access. You'll be able to enjoy all the Six Flags parks in our region. This is incredible.

Six Flags has divided its parks into four regions. They are: East, West, Midwest, and Texas. With the new Gold Pass, you'll have access to all the Six Flags parks in your region. This new pass is the first of its kind that will get you into more than one amusement park in your local area, and beyond.

Here are the Six Flags parks in our East Region:

Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari in Jackson, NJ (scheduled to open March 28)

Hurricane Harbor New Jersey in Jackson, NJ

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA (scheduled to open May 8)

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor in Charlotte, NC

Kings Dominion & Soak City in Doswell, VA

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, NY

Six Flags New England and Hurricane Harbor in Agawam, MA

Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor in Austell, GA

Six Flags White Water in Marietta, GA

Six Flags President and CEO, John Reilly, said in a statement, "We're redefining what a season pass or membership can be. By including multiple parks with every Gold pass, guests can explore more rides, more events, and more experiences, all with one affordable pass."

The new Six Flags Gold Pass costs $105 per person. Oh, and another perk, free parking at the parks.

Don't worry, you can still buy a new Six Flags Gold Pass if you don't have one yet. Click here for more details.

