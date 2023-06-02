June is Pride Month, a chance to celebrate love and equality...and to get some extra sprinkles on top for a donation to an important organization.

Shake Shack Princeton (on Route 1 South across from Quaker Bridge Mall) knows that life's better with sprinkles, so throughout Pride Month when you add sprinkles to your order, you show your support.

Let me explain a little more. Shack Shake Princeton has teamed up with PFLAG National for Pride Month. When you order sprinkles on top of any shake or frozen custard in June, 50 cents will go directly to PFLAG National. Great.

Who doesn't love sprinkles? Get to Shake Shack Princeton and show your love for everyone during Pride Month.

Shake Shack Princeton is located at 3303 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township.