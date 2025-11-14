A massive union strike could be coming to SEPTA, which could absolutely cripple service across the area’s largest regional commuter rail system.

The news of a possible serve disruption related to a workers strike come as SEPTA has been struggling with the affects of massive budget cuts and a ruling from federal officials to repair all Regional Rail line trains due to a fire safety hazard.

SEPTA Workers Will Vote on A Possible Strike This Weekend

SEPTA’s bus, trolley, and subway workers are currently preparing to hold a vote which would authorize a strike. That vote is expected to take place this weekend as they continue to negotiate a possible new employment contract with the transit agency.

The discussions are taking place between SEPTA and the union representing the largest number of their workers the Transport Workers Union Local 234.

A possible strike could affects thousands of riders who commute via SEPTAs services on buses, trains, trolleys, and more.

A possible strike will not affect Regional Rail service. That is because they operate under a different contract. That will be welcome news to commuters as the Regional Rail system have faced extreme delays as officials worked to make federally ordered repairs to the system.

A Looming 2025 Strike Looks A Lot Like 2024

If all of this sounds familiar it’s because both sides were in a similar position just last year. In November 2024, there was talk of a looming SEPTA strike. However, SEPTA and the union were able to reach an agreement in the middle of November. That agreement, which was only a one year contract, included wage and pension increases.

That contract actually expired on November 7.

“As we continue to bargain, we’re asking you to please continue to come to work and put money aside,” Will Vera, TWU Local 234 president, told members. “We want you to be prepared in case we have to call a work stoppage. But I want you to know a work stoppage cannot be called until we call for the strike authorization vote, and you can expect more information to happen next week.”

That meeting will take place on Sunday, but it’s possible they could remain on the job in good faith as long as negotiations between SEPTA and the union continue.