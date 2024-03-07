You Can Play This Secret Game At Your Local Trader Joe’s

When I found out about this Trader Joe’s secret, it completely blew my mind. There’s a secret game that you can play when you’re shopping at Trader Joe’s and it for sure can make the task of grocery shopping much more enjoyable.

Although, I would have to argue that Trader Joe’s is the most fun food store to begin with. There are so many fun snacks to try out, different dips exclusive to Trader Joe’s, and the frozen dinners/appetizers are unmatched.

Anonymous employees from Trader Joe’s have posted on Reddit that there is a secret game you and your kids can play when you show up to shop at your local Trader Joe’s store.

Play The Secret Trader Joe’s Stuffed Animal Game At Your Local Store

People on Reddit under the subreddit r/traderjoes have been talking about this game and it looks like a ton of fun.

In different Trader Joe’s locations, there is a stuffed animal that gets hidden in the store and if your child finds it, they get a prize. Normally it’s a sticker or a lollipop or something of that sort, but this is a great way to keep your kids occupied and in a good mood when you have to bring them grocery shopping with you.

Different customers online have reported that their local stores have all different kinds of stuffed animals.

TeagleB on Reddit wrote “The Pittsburgh (East Liberty) store has a stuffed elephant named Tuskanini. There’s a sign at the entrance announcing his return.”

Another Reddit user that goes by the name of nessapuff wrote “-Our mascot is Ollie the octopus! (So.California)”

Some users have reported that their local Trader Joe’s location has stopped this trend due to COVID, but I have seen reports that this game is making a comeback in stores across the country.

Make sure to take a look and see if your local store participates the next time you go!

