This is a great New Jersey Christmas town you should check out

New Jersey has so many great small downtowns, that it's hard to pick just one as the best. Around the holidays so many of them are decorated so well you could spend every night in December and not get to all of them.

This past weekend we went to Haddonfield — TWICE! There are so many shops and restaurants to check out and it's such a nice town to just walk around, I couldn't resist.

Welcome to Haddonfield, NJ

Haddonfield is a well-known tony town in Camden County that is home to many of Philadelphia's professional athletes, not to mention more than its fair share of doctors, lawyers and other well-to-do professionals.

It's also a welcoming town with a great downtown and friendly people. There's plenty to see and do around Christmastime.

If you want to treat yourself and see how the other half lives check out their holiday house tour later this month. It really is a special town to check out any time, but especially this time of year.

