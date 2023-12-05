🎄 Mixbook put out a list of the top 75 Most Christmassy Towns in the U.S.

🎄 Two NJ towns made the list

Where in the U.S. can you find the strongest Christmas vibes?

Photo book brand, Mixbook polled 3,000 families to craft a list of the 75 most “Christmassy” towns in the country, and two New Jersey towns made the list.

North Pole, Alaska

You might think that North Pole, Alaska would be voted America’s Most ‘Christmassy’ town. It would make sense, right? North Pole….Alaska….but it actually ranked as the 10th most festive holiday town.

Mixbook describes it as having a Christmas-themed identity year-round but becoming even more magical during the holiday season. There are streets with names like Santa Claus Lane, enveloped in a winter wonderland atmosphere. A key attraction is the Santa Claus House, a Christmas store that has everything Christmas-related and serves as the hub for holiday activities.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was unexpectedly voted America’s Most ‘Christmassy’ Town, according to the 3,000 families polled by Mixbook.

“Despite its southern location, it captures the holiday spirit with its festive allure and Appalachian warmth. During the holiday season, the picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations,” the photo book brand wrote.

The town hosts many Christmas-themed events, including parades, and Winterfest, which showcases stunning light displays and live entertainment. For those who love Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s famed theme park located in Pigeon Forge, there are plenty of holiday celebrations going on there as well.

Durango, Colorado

Durango, Colorado, is the second most charming holiday destination in America followed by Lake Placid, New York, Stowe, Vermont, Alexandria, Virginia, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Holland, Michigan, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and North Pole, Alaska round out the top ten.

But New Jersey has two towns included in the top 75 most ‘Christmassy’ towns.

#53 Cape May

Here is what Mixbook had to say about it:

“This picturesque seaside town, famed for its grand Victorian houses, transforms into a yuletide wonder during the Christmas season. The historic district, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights and festive decorations, seems to step out of a Dickens novel. The highlight is the annual "Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tours," where visitors can stroll through beautifully decorated inns and homes, reveling in the warmth and charm of a bygone era. Cape May's Washington Street Mall, a hub of quaint shops and boutiques, becomes a bustling center for holiday shopping, with each store offering unique gifts and seasonal delights.”

#64 Morristown

Mixbook writes that the historic town of Morristown transforms itself into a wonderland during the Christmas season.

“The centerpiece of the holiday festivities in Morristown is the historic Morristown Green, which becomes a spectacular display of lights and decorations, including a beautifully adorned Christmas tree. The annual Christmas Festival at Morristown Green offers a variety of activities, including ice sculpture demonstrations, visits from Santa, and horse-drawn carriage rides, creating a classic holiday atmosphere. The Mayo Performing Arts Center adds to the festive spirit with seasonal shows and concerts.”

The 75th most ‘Christmassy” town in the U.S. is North Conway, New Hampshire.

To see the complete list, visit here.

