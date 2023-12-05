These NJ Cities Among Most Fun cities In America

Nobody can argue that New Jersey isn't fun. With tons of nightlife, diners, and a thriving Shore region in the summer, how can one not have fun in The Garden State?

On the national front, however, this is met with both good news and bad news. First, the good news.

Not one, but two New Jersey cities made a national list of being among the most fun cities in the entire country. What's more, both these cities are located fairly close to one another.

Of course, those of us in The Garden State might argue that New Jersey should have more than two locations representing us. After all, we do know how to have a good time in all corners of the state.

Unfortunately, there's also some news that might not be as good as we'd like. Even though two New Jersey cities did make the list among the most fun cities in America, the ranking for us isn't that high.

The survey conducted by Wallet Hub includes a comprehensive list of 182 cities across the nation varying in population and size. That might seem like a lot, but when compared to how many cities there are in every state, that's only a fraction of them.

Before we look at where the New Jersey cities landed, let's first check out who ranked higher than us. These are the top 20 on the list.

TOP 20 MOST FUN CITIES - RANKED

1 - Las Vegas, NV

2 - Orlando, FL

3 - Miami, FL

4 - Atlanta, GA

5 - San Francisco, CA

6 - New Orleans, LA

7 - Austin, TX

8 - Chicago, IL

9 - Honolulu, HI

10 - New York, NY

11 - Cincinnati, OH

12 - Denver, CO

13 - Portland, OR

14 - St. Louis, MO

15 - Washington, DC

16 - San Diego, CA

17 - Tampa, FL

18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

19 - Houston, TX

20 - Los Angeles, CA

And although it didn't make the top 20, Philadelphia also ranked fairly close to that. Our friends in Philly managed to land at #21.

The survey consists of factors including entertainment, recreation, nightlife/party life, and overall costs to have a good time. You can click here to check out the full rankings of every city that made the list, including a breakdown of each category.

So with Philadelphia ranking #21 and New York ranking #10, what about New Jersey? Even though we also landed on the list, we didn't come close to our neighbors.

Jersey City is the first to rank from The Garden State at #131, with Newark right behind that at #132. But let's break that down even more and see how each city did in each category to land them at these spots.

#131 - Jersey City

Jersey City scored decently well when it came to the entertainment and nightlife categories but fell back when it came to cost. Still, many in New Jersey might argue Jersey City offers much more fun than their neighbor across the river.

#132 - Newark

Newark is similar to Jersey City in its numbers. Although the entertainment and nightlife categories ranked a bit lower in those categories, it did land better with affordability.

So even though we might not have ranked nearly as high as Philly or New York City, we still landed on the list and should celebrate the win. Congrats to Jersey City and Newark for representing fun in The Great Garden State.

