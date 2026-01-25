A winter storm is bringing our area the biggest snowfall we've seen in several years on Sunday. The storm is expected to dump as much as 10" of snow in parts of our area before mixing with (and changing over) to sleet, especially to our south and east. All of this combined, however, will make for a very messy few days on the roads.

And, yes, because of the forecast, we're already seeing a GROWING list of school closings and delays across our area as result for Monday. In Pennsylvania, we've seen closings in Philadelphia, and in New Jersey we've seen closings in Camden County. It's not surprising. In fact, by last Friday we saw some schools (including Philadelphia) announcing they'd be closed on Monday. That was a full 72 hours before the Monday school day.

You can scroll below to see that complete list.

94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the storm where he says the worst of the storm will taper off very late Sunday evening.

Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 25, 2026):

Philadelphia, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026

Philadelphia Public Schools - Closed

Philadelphia Archdiocesan Schools - Flexible Instruction

Bucks County, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026

More schools will be added to this list.

Camden County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

Camden City School District- Closed

St. Cecilia School - Closed

Gloucester County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

More schools will be added to this list.

Montgomery County, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026

More schools will be added to this list.

Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

More schools will be added to this list.

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

More schools will be added to this list.

This list will be updated as more are announced.

For a list of closings in Eastern Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia, Delaware County and more), visit this link to see it on 6 ABC's website.

To see a complete list of school closings in New Jersey, you can visit the school closing page on the website of our station, New Jersey 101.5.



