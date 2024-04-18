Exciting news for pizza lovers in South Jersey!

Santucci's Pizza, home of the original square pizza based in Philadelphia, is expanding in New Jersey once again! They're set to open a new location in Cherry Hill this summer!

This is according to a post from the Santucci's Cherry Hill social media pages According to the post, they'll be opening early this summer!

So far, we don't have any news on exact opening dates, but we shouldn't have to wait too much longer. Renovations are underway.

Where will Santucci's Cherry Hill be located?

According to their Facebook page, they'll be at 100 Springdale Rd in Cherry Hill, in the same shopping plaza as Wawa and CVS. Have you seen any renovation progress in the area?

What is Santucci's?

If you're not familiar with Santucci's, then you're missing out on a pretty quintessential part of Philly! Their famous square pizza has been part of the city since 1959. At first it was considered strange and unconventional, but it soon became a Philly favorite!

Though we don't know exactly what the Cherry Hill menu will look like, their other locations offer other delicious dishes besides pizza, including meatballs, cheesesteaks and strombolis, sandwiches, pasta, wings and desserts!

In case you don't want to wait that long, Santucci's has 4 other locations in New Jersey, in Brigantine, Ventnor City, Washington Township, and Wildlwood. And of course, they several locations in Pennsylvania/Philadelphia.

We'll keep a look out for projected opening dates. Are you excited to see Santucci's make their way to Cherry Hill?

