The best high schools in NJ among the best in nation

Do you think your New Jersey town has the best high school in the state?

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2024 list of the best high schools in the nation, and by state.

The rankings include data on early 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. That includes 406 public high schools in New Jersey.

BASIS Peoria, Peoria, Arizona

The metrics used

The report looks at college readiness (30%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and the graduation rate (10%) to determine its findings.

The best public high school in the nation is BASIS Peoria in Peoria, Arizona.

According to the report, BASIS Peoria is a charter school that serves fifth through 12th graders. It's part of a public charter school system with locations across the country. In or before 10th grade, BASIS Peoria students begin taking Advanced Placement courses. In their senior year, students take a college counseling workshop. Select seniors may produce an off-campus research project during their last trimester. Extracurricular activities include several sports teams, Model UN and a robotics club.

It ranked #1 across the board in the college readiness index, college curriculum breadth index, and state assessment proficiency, and performance rates.

High Technology High School, Lincroft

Here is New Jersey’s list

In New Jersey, U.S. News & World Report chose High Technology High School in Lincroft as the number one high school in the Garden State. It ranked #24 annually.

Why?

Located on Newman-Springs Road in Lincroft with 285 students enrolled in grades 9-12, High Technology High School’s curriculum is engineering-centric, with courses in civil engineering and architecture, computer-integrated manufacturing, and digital electronics, the report states. Students at High Technology High School can earn college credit for core coursework through partnerships with Rochester Institute of Technology, Georgian Court University, and Brookdale Community College. The school encourages parent involvement through an active Parent Faculty Association, open houses, and fundraising opportunities.

With a scorecard of 98.6%, High Technology has a 100% graduation rate, 100% of students took at least one Advanced Placement (AP) exam with 100% passing at least one AP exam. The faculty-to-student ratio is 13:1. Both the reading and math proficiency rates are at 100%, as well.

Rounding out the top 10 New Jersey public high schools in the report are:

Academy Magnet School – Edison

Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health – Woodbridge

Bergen County Academies – Hackensack

Biotechnology High School – Freehold

Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School – Jersey City

Bergen County Technical High School – Teterboro

Union County Magnet High School – Scotch Plains

Academy for Information Technology – Scotch Plains

Academy for Allied Health Sciences – Scotch Plains

Woodrow Wilson High School

Coming in last in the report, and ranked 349-406th is Woodrow Wilson High School, 3100 Federal Street, Camden.

With an overall of less than 25%, the total minority enrollment at Woodrow Wilson High is 98%, and almost half of the students (49%) are economically disadvantaged, according to the report. It only has a 51% graduation rate, and the reading proficiency is at 4%.

Where does your high school rank? Check out the full list here.

