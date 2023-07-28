The big event is ALMOST here. Sam Smith is bringing their latest headlining show, Gloria: The Tour, with special guest Jessie Reyez, to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on August 2, 2023.

The tour, which is named after Sam's fourth studio album, Gloria, has been getting rave reviews across the globe.

Since the concerts have been living up to the hype, it's safe to say that we cannot wait for Sam to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Sam Smith's Philadelphia Concert?

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 - Show

The "show" begins at 8:00 pm, according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Sam Smith's Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Jessie Reyez is joining Sam as the opening act on the tour in Philadelphia. Jessie has been making waves in the industry since 2017. She's written songs for Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, and more including the smash hit song "One Kiss."

I saw Jessie in concert last year, and it was incredible. I'm excited to see her live in concert once again in Philly.

What Time Will Sam Smith Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

We've dug into the set times from some of Sam's earlier stops on this tour, and they appear to have taken to the stage around 9:00 pm each night so far.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:45 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

Jessie Reyez, by the way, should be on stage from about 7:45-8:30 pm.

All set times are, of course, subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for Sam Smith's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball – SHOW

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on August 2.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Sam Smith's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last-minute Sam Smith Tickets in Philadelphia?

Last-minute tickets are still available for the show (as of Friday, July 28).

You can purchase them directly via the Wells Fargo Center's official website. There actually appear to be some good seats available for relatively affordable prices as of Friday.

Hopefully, it stays that way.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Sam Smith Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

Parking is available at the venue, of course. As of this moment, you can purchase a parking spot in advance for $44 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open around 5 pm for a concert. Check back for an update on that here.

There are no other major events posted at the sports complex that night, so that will make parking less crowded at least. The Phillies will be taking on the Miami Marlins in Miami, FL that night.

Here's a map of the parking lots in the immediate area:

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia

The map above shows where parking is available in relation to each of the entrances of the arena.

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Sam Smith's Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the 2023 Sam Smith Concert in Philadelphia?

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.