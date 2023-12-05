NJ man will spend decades in prison for 28-year-old’s murder

🔻 NJ man will spend decades in prison

🔻 Man convicted of 2020 murder

🔻 NJ victim shot to death was 28

WILLINGBORO — A 32-year-old township man will spend three decades in prison, for luring a 28-year-old man out of his own home and fatally shooting him in the head.

Kwacey Q. Owens, of Willingboro, was sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of the 2020 murder of Barry Barino.

Barry Barino (Circle-of-life-funeral.com) Willingboro murder victim Barry Barino

A Burlington County Superior Court jury deliberated for just two hours, after Owens’ September trial.

(Willingboro Police, Google Maps) murder conviction sentence

Gunned down outside home

On Oct. 8, 2020, Willingboro police were called to the first block of Maplewick Lane just after 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found Barino, dead, outside the rear door of his home in the township’s Millbrook Park neighborhood.

An autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner found that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Willingboro (Google Maps)

Investigators found that Barino and Owens were acquaintances and that Owens had been inside the victim’s home a short time earlier, before luring him outside.

The weapon used in the shooting, a .45 caliber pistol, was later recovered in a different residence where Owens was staying at the time.

Owens must serve the entire sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to the terms handed down in court.

