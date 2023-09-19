The results are in! Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey has moved up on the U.S. News and World Report rankings for 2023 and is doing New Jersey proud!

Every year, the top-rated public universities are in for the year and according to the list, Rutgers New Brunswick has made it towards the top!

Rutgers University was founded during the American Revolution and has recently celebrated 250 years of service to not only New Jersey but to the world according to Rutgers.edu.

For years, the school has been known to not only be ranked highly education-wise, but the school is also very well known throughout the country in the college football world as well.

The first college football game that was ever played was Princeton vs. Rutgers and the school will always have a big impact on college football for years to come!

According to U.S News and World Report, Rutgers University-New Brunswick has been ranked as the #15th top public university in the entire nation this year!

Also, for the first time in the ranking's 40-year history, all of Rutgers’ locations including New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden have all made the top 100 national universities list. This is a big win for New Jersey! Let’s hope we see the list dominated by New Jersey schools someday.

