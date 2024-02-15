You know winter is coming to an end and spring is near when you start seeing all the Rita's Italian Ice shops opening again.

Ahhh, the time has finally come for all of your favorite icy treats to make their return.

Bucks County Rita's Italian Ice locations announce reopening dates

The Patch is reporting the opening dates of several of the Lower Bucks County shops. Some locations are already open.

Kelley Polizzi operates three locations in Lower Bucks County (Richboro, Bensalem Township, and Langhorne) for owner, Ken Ott.

Two of the three locations have already reopened.

Two Bucks County Rita's Italian Ice location are now open

The Langhorne location reopened on February 1st and the Bensalem location reopened on February 9th.

Richboro, PA Rita's Italian Ice Reopening February 15

The Richboro location is reopening today (Thursday, February 15th).

Polizzi told The Patch, "Spring can't come soon enough for me. I'm done with the snow and cold."

Doylestown Rita's Italian Ice Reopening February 22

The Doylestown location on W. Swamp Road revealed its reopening date in a comment on a Valentine's Day Facebook post.

When asked if they were open, the shop replied that they weren't open yet but fans didn't have to wait much longer.

Opening day will be next week, Thursday, February 22nd.

Did you know the very first Rita's opened in Bensalem back in 1984?

A former Philadelphia firefighter opened a small Italian ice shop named after his wife, Rita, as a way to make some extra money.

The rest is history. There are now over 600 Rita's locations in 31 states.

What's the Rita's treat you can't wait to get your hands on again?

It's the Misto shake for me. Yum.

Welcome back, Rita's. We've missed you.

