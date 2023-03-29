This Rita’s Ice-Flavored Beer Will Be an Epic Beverage This Spring and Summer!

Take all my money. This Bucks County brewing company just created one of the most epic drinks we'll see this spring and summer.

We love Rita's Italian Ice. Check! And we love beer. Check! Now we can have them married together in this delicious new drink!

The Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company of Bucks County just announced they're rolling out a new line of beers inspired by Rita's Italian Ice! Introducing Rita's Fruit Brews!

Fruit-forward beers? Why not! Neshaminy Brewing Company doesn't shy away from bending the rules of beer: "We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer!" their website says.

What are the Rita's Fruit Brews flavors?

Their first flavor in this series they'll be rolling out will be themed around one of Rita's most popular flavors - mango!

Here's how the mango flavor will taste:

"...a refreshing Blonde Ale brewed with 2-Row Malt, White Wheat, Flaked Oats, and hopped with Herkules and Chinook then conditioned on loads of juicy mangoes," their Instagram post reads.

Where can I get the Rita's Fruit Brews?

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will release the 12 oz 6-packs of their mango flavor on April 15th at their taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope. On launch day, their Dublin and Croydon locations will have a launch party complete with live music, circus performers, food trucks, and of course Rita's Ice! It'll be a family-friendly affair. After the launch, you'll be able to find the beers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

I cannot WAIT to try this beer! Will you be grabbing a 6-pack this spring and summer?

