The 2 best downtown streets in New Jersey for great walks
I would love to flex right now and claim Freehold Township, where I was born and raised, made it to this prestigious list. But that’s not the case.
Best places for walks
It’s not only older folks who could benefit from getting out and walking every day.
We all could.
But it was Assisted Living Magazine that did a survey of over 3,000 people to name the most walkable main streets in America that are both healthy as well as enjoyable.
Of course, being a Jersey girl, I’m biased and think other towns could have been added to this list.
That said, we did have two towns that landed on it, which are known for excellent downtowns filled with cool shops and interesting sights that will make you forget you’re getting exercise every day.
Broad Street in Red Bank
Broad Street buzzes with energy, but never overwhelms. The pace is friendly — just fast enough to wake up your senses, just slow enough to enjoy the details: flowering planters, the flick of pages from a bookshop’s sidewalk display, the shimmer of the Navesink River nearby.
You can walk for wellness here without ever calling it exercise.
Main Street in Lambertville
In Lambertville, Main Street is more than a road—it’s a path that hugs the river and feels like it was made for walking. You’ll see water peeking between antique shops and hear the occasional gull above as the breeze comes off the Delaware.
The terrain is flat, the buildings are full of stories, and the aromas—coffee, peaches, river air—are layered like a quiet symphony.
Another cool thing about Lambertville is there’s a bridge with a safe walkway that crosses the Delaware River and lets you walk across to New Hope, Pennsylvania where you find another great downtown.
Oh, and Red Bank? I guess you never know when you could run into filmmaker Kevin Smith.
Enjoy a healthy stroll this summer!
It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.