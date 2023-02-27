Here's some pretty cool news out of my alma mater, Rider University. Another alumnus will be starring alongside Woody Harrelson in a new movie, according to Rider News.

His name is Matt Cook and he graduated from Rider in 2006.

The upcoming movie is a comedy called, "Champions." It's an English-language remake of a Spanish award-winning movie, "Campeones."

The movie has a familiar Hollywood writer and director. The writer is Mark Rizzo, who wrote Gravity Falls and Bobby Farrelly is directing, who also directed Dumb and Dumber.

The movie is about a stubborn minor league basketball coach who is court-ordered to take on a team of players who have intellectual disabilities as a part of his community service and they have to chance to go further than he ever thought they could.

Rider Alum, Matt Cook, plays the part of Sonny, the coach's assistant. Cook said, "I had so much fun playing Sonny and working on the movie. But, I'll admit, I'm not the biggest sports guy, so I definitely had to brush up on some basketball stuff."

Champions hits theaters on Friday, March 10th.

This isn't Cook's first big time role. He was also in the 2022 movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" with some big Hollywood names like Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

He's also been on several tv shows including the sitcom, "Man with a Plan" back in 2016, starring Matt LeBlanc. He was on 66 episodes before its last season in 2020.

Cook is from New Jersey, growing up on Long Beach Island. After graduating from Rider he moved to LA to pursue his acting career and the rest, as they say, is history.

