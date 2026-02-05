After abruptly closing over the summer, what was once Relic on State, on the corner of South State Street and Centre Avenue in Newtown, is up on the market once again, according to the Patch.

Relic on State in Newtown closed without wanting in summer 2025

I told you back in July the upscale steakhouse and bar had closed without warning leaving customers and the owner of the building wondering why. At the time the owner of the building, Scott Hendrickson, didn't have much to say about the sudden closing except, "This wasn't a planned turnover. With that said, I'll do everything I can to help Greg, and his partner, Greg, transition out."

Fast forward to now, and Hendrickson is once again looking for a replacement for Relic. A celebrity chef was ready to take over the space. It's not known which one. A lease was signed soon after Relic closed last summer. Renovations began, including a new HVAC system, new bars, new patio in the back of the restaurant, but then the plans hit a snag. The investors in the project had a "massive personal issue" and had to break the lease, mid project.

Hendrickson didn't expect to be starting again, but he's optimistic. He's looking for a restauranteur or an investor to work with a "local celebrity chef." He's excited to turn the place into someplace Newtown will embrace and love. "It's an incredible canvas with incredible character," Hendrickson said.

To learn more about the history of the building, and for more information about the opportunity, click here.