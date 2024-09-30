Verizon customers in New Jersey and around the country reported issues with their service late Monday morning.

Over 100,000 reports were made to the website Downdetector late Monday, reporting outages. North Jersey was among the areas showing the most reports behind only Iowa and Kansas.

"We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue," the company posted on its social media.

A similar message came up for users checking on their service status on Verizon's website.

Many customers said they were in SOS mode to place calls and were having trouble sending texts

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

