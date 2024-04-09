Almost Ready! Raising Cane’s in Deptford, NJ Announces Spring Grand Opening Date!

We've been keeping track of Raising Cane's expansion in New Jersey for quite some time now, and now another one is about to open its doors in South Jersey!

Get ready! The newest Raising Cane's in New Jersey is about to open in Deptford on Tuesday, April 30, according to 42Freeway.

The new location will occupy the former space of Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen (in front of Target), which closed in 2019.

It's been completely remodeled, and it looks fantastic! They're on the lookout for new employees, so if you're looking for a job in the casual food service industry, this could be a great place to look!

The new Raising Cane's openings are happening in rapid succession in New Jersey this year. They recently just opened their locations in Cherry Hill, Burlington, and Marlton! However, unlike those restaurants, the Deptford location will not have outdoor seating, according to 42Freeway.

More Raising Cane's locations coming soon to New Jersey!

We've been trying to keep track of when and where else the popular fast food chain plans to open here in New Jersey. So far, we're aware of 3 more. The locations in Glassboro and Turnersville are already looking to hire a leadership roles.

Glassboro (Delsea North & Donald Barger)

Lawnside

Turnersville (Rt 42 & Ganttown)

The Glassboro and Lawnside locations are expected to start construction mid-2024, according to Patch.com!

Things are happening pretty quickly! We'll keep you in the know of any updates.

Have you visited the new Raising Cane's in New Jersey yet?

