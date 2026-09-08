Oh, I know there are a lot of locals who can't wait for PopUp Bagels to open its doors in Lawrence Township.

The viral PopUp Bagels is coming soon to Mercer on One in Lawrence Township

The mega-popular, viral bagel shop is coming soon to Mercer on One (formerly Mercer Mall) on Route 1 South. I noticed the signs recently, in the old corner spot, where Starbucks used to be before a standalone location with a drive-thru was built a few months ago.

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The coming soon sign says, "PopUp Bagels" in a casual, script font. "Not famous but known" is above the door, and then alerts those who haven't heard of it that the hot bagels are seedy, tasty, crusty (my favorite kind of bagel), and fluffy.

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Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

PopUp Bagels is known for its Grip, Rip, and Dip bagel eating method

Originating in Connecticut, PopUp Bagels blew up on social media about three years ago. The bagels are sold by the bag, and you may have seen on TikTok how people are embracing its "Grip, Rip, and Dip" bagel method.

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A strange concept for some, at PopUp Bagels, you will not get your bagel cut. Nope. You get it whole, not sliced in half, like all the other bagel shops, and you dip it into the toppings. It will be interesting to see if New Jerseyians, known for their lack of patience, will embrace not having their bagels cut for them. Check out the video below.

PopUp Bagels has millions of social media followers

Whenever a new location opens, the line to get in is crazy long. PopUp Bagels has millions and millions of TikTok and Instagram views. There's only one other New Jersey location in Westfield with more on the way. To learn more about PopUp Bagels or check out the menu, click here.

There's no word yet on when the Mercer on One grand opening will be. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.