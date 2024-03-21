Who’s a Good Boy! Recent Study Reveals The Most Popular Dog Breed in New Jersey

Let's talk about man's best friend - Dogs!

And it turns out, New Jerseyans really take their dogs very seriously. New Jersey was recently ranked the 9th state for most responsible dog owners.

Sorry to all the non-pet people out there, but I'm a firm believer that a home is made richer by the presence of a dog.

Maybe you're curious about getting a dog, or another one. In your search for the dog that best suits your home, there are several important factors that need to be taken into account. Like if there are children or other animals in your home, what temperament you're looking for, what lifestyle is suitable for the dog, and whether or not you're ready for all the love dogs give. But it is a fact that some breeds might not be compatible with your home or lifestyle.

So if you're on the lookout for Fido, it might help to consider which breeds people commonly adopt or buy.

The American Kennel Club recently revealed that once again, the French Bulldog is America's most popular dog breed for the second year in a row.

Not for you? Maybe you'll take New Jersey's most popular breed into consideration!

According to a recent study by PetLab, the Golden Retriever is the most popular breed in New Jersey!

And New Jersey isn't alone. The Golden Retriever is the most popular breed in 38 states, including New York and Pennsylvania!

Here are some of their key characteristics according to American Kennel Club:

Affectionate with family

Good with young children

Good with other dogs

Very trainable (Eager to please)

Open to meeting strangers

Playful, but not overly so

They're basically the perfect family dog!

So if you're on the market for a new dog that's the epitome of "man's best friend", put a Golden Retriever on your list of contenders!

