For the most part, Americans have no real opinion of Taylor Swift. But there are plenty of adults who believe the pop star is part of a secret government effort to help President Joe Biden win again in November, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

Eighteen percent of Americans said they believe the conspiracy that Swift is involved in a covert effort to get more votes for Biden. Of this group, 83% percent say they are likely to support Donald Trump for president in the fall, and three-quarters believe the 2020 election outcome was fraudulent.

Forty-six percent of the American public has heard something about the supposed plot, according to the poll.

"The supposed Taylor Swift PsyOp conspiracy has legs among a decent number of Trump supporters," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. "Even many who hadn't heard about it before we polled them accept the idea as credible. Welcome to the 2024 election."

Nearly 70% of those polled said they approve of Swift encouraging her fans to vote in the 2024 election. At 88%, Democrats are much more supportive than Republicans (42%).

More than a quarter of the adults polled said they are fans of Swift's music — 6% call themselves "Swifties."

But 43% of respondents said they have no opinion of the 34-year-old Grammy winner. Thirty-nine percent have a favorable impression of her, and 13% have an unfavorable impression.

Swift received the most love in the poll from women, and adults in the age range of 35 to 55.

