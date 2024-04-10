Great news. Playa Bowls is opening in Robbinsville this week.

The coming soon signs went up back in January and the excitement began. The time has finally come.

Playa Bowls Robbinsville opens Saturday, April 13

It's in the Robbinsville Town Center on Route 33. The Grand Opening is Saturday (April 13) at 11am.

Grab your friends, go on out and join the fun. Enjoy a bowl, smoothie, cold brew, or juice and get in on the in-store giveaways.

They've been doing really cool giveaways on the new shop's Instagram page, leading up to the Grand Opening.

Playa Bowls Robbinsville is giving away Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets

Did you enter to win the Olivia Rodrigo tickets?! Click here for the details. You have until April 17th to enter.

Other giveaways include a $50 Playa Bowls gift card, a Stanley cup, a surfboard, and more.

Locals are thrilled with the news, commenting on Playa Bowls' Instagram posts that they've been waiting so long for a Playa Bowls to open in town. The wait is almost over.

Playa Bowls originated in Belmar, NJ

If you've never had a Playa Bowl, they're so good...and healthy. It's NJ's original acai shop. The craze began in Belmar. Check out the shop's history by clicking here.

I'm obsessed with Playa Bowls. They are a part of my weekend routine...I get up and go get a Playa Bowl. My favorite is the Nutella Bowl. It's one of the most popular bowls.

It has an acai base with strawberries and bananas and nutella swirls. I sub in blueberries for the bananas sometimes. You can totally customize your bowls. My husband likes the banana base for his bowls.

Check out all there is to choose from by clicking here. You'll have no problem finding something you like.

I can't wait to check out this new shop in Robbinsville.

Robbinsville Town Center is also getting a new restaurant where Kuo Social once was. Check out all the details here.

