PJ's Bar at PJ's Pancake House and Tavern in Lawrenceville is open starting Saturday morning (February 3, 2024), according to Gretalia Hospitality Group.

The wait is finally over.

PJ's Pancake House and Tavern is on Route 1 South in Lawrenceville

It's been two years since the Lawrenceville location of PJ's Pancake House and Tavern opened on Route 1 South. It took over the space once occupied by Michael's Diner.

Google Google loading...

Like the Robbinsville PJ's location, it has an trendy bar, but there was a delay with the liquor license, so the restaurant was forced to open without being able to sell alcohol.

Gretalia Hospitality Group thanks for the public for its patience and invites you to its Grand Opening of PJ's Bar because they can't wait to show it off.

Keep reading for all the fun details.

PJ's Bar is open starting Saturday morning, February 3rd

This weekend (February 3rd & 4th), starting at breakfast, PJ's Bar has a special offer for you.

Mimosas anyone?

Homemade Refreshing Orange Mimosa Cocktails with Champaigne bhofack2 loading...

PJ's Bar is offering $36 bottles of Prosecco, and of course you can complement it with fresh orange juice or cranberry juice.

Pair your favorite drinks with your PJ's Pancake House Lawrenceville menu favorites.

Bring your family and friends to be among the first to experience this cool new bar. It's the newest hot spot in the area for Happy Hour.

corners74 corners74 loading...

PJ's Pancake House and Tavern is located at 2991 Route 1, Lawrenceville.

The hours are Sunday - Thursday from 8am - 9pm; Friday and Saturday from 8am - 10pm.

PJ's Pancake House has 6 locations and another coming soon

This is 6th PJ's Pancake House in the area with locations in Princeton, West Windsor, Kingston, Ewing, and Robbinsville.

A new location is being built now in Hamilton Township where the old Fame Diner was.

Gretailia Hospitality Group just opened another new restaurant last month...Union Boil Seafood Co. in Pennington, NJ.

It's already getting outstanding reviews. Click here to see inside and check out the menu.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker