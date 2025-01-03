Pennsylvania is a great place for pizza lovers. Whether you’re in a big city like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or a smaller town, there’s no shortage of awesome pizza options.

From thin, crispy New York-style slices to deep dish and wood-fired pies, there’s truly something for everyone here.

A lot of people prefer to order from local pizza shops, which a lot of times have recipes passed down for generations.

These spots are known for their fresh ingredients, handmade dough, and authentic flavors that are hard to beat.

Chain pizza places exist in Pennsylvania, of course, but I wouldn’t say that they’re a go-to for families in the Keystone State.

READ MORE: 3 Pennsylvania Restaurants Are America's Best for 2024

In neighborhoods across the state, you can find hidden gems where the pizza is made with care and served with pride. It’s easy to see why Pennsylvania is such a great pizza state.

Whether it’s a Friday night tradition or a quick lunch on the go, Pennsylvanians know where to find the good stuff.

According to a new list by Delishably, there are a few chain pizza spots you should stay away from at all costs and #1 may shock you.

So what is the worst pizza chain in America?

Let’s break down the top 5 that can all be found in Pennsylvania.

The Worst Pizza Chains in America

#5 - Pizza Hut

California Fast Food Restaurants Look To Cut Costs As Minimum Wage Is Set To Rise Getty Images loading...

There are over 100 locations in PA.

#4 - Papa John’s

Pizza Restaurant Papa John's Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

There are 95 locations in PA.

#3 - Dominio’s

Domino's Pizza Post Quarterly Earnings That Missed Expectations Getty Images loading...

There are 260 Domino’s locations in PA.

Get our free mobile app

#2 - Little Caesar’s

Little Caesars Pizza Restaurant Chain Getty Images loading...

You can find over 100 locations in PA.

What Is The Worst-Rated Pizza Chain in America?

#1 - Chuck E. Cheese

Pizza Chain Chuck E. Cheese Files For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

14 locations throughout PA

Chuck E. Cheese. I can’t believe Chuck E. Cheese even counts as a “pizza chain,” but it’s officially ranked number one on the list of pizza places to avoid.

You probably remember that crazy conspiracy theory that blew up online a while back.

It claimed Chuck E. Cheese would collect leftover pizza slices from tables and “recycle” them into new pies to serve to customers.

Of course, it was just a rumor, there was never any proof that it actually happened. Still, I’m pretty sure that whole drama is what earned it the top spot on the list.

Pennsylvania's 15 Best Public Schools - RANKED Niche has listed the best public schools across Pennsylvania and this is the top 15! Gallery Credit: Gianna