In fight against violent crime, NJ giving out $14.5 million

TRENTON — Nonprofits throughout New Jersey that lead the way in mitigating violence have an opportunity for some serious cash.
Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin have announced $14.5 million is available in grants to support Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) Programs; it’s made possible through the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget and federal American Rescue Plan funds.
“There is no place for violence in New Jersey, which is why we have gone to great lengths to break harmful cycles and ensure our residents feel secure in their homes, neighborhoods and workplaces,” Murphy said in a statement.
Since 2021, $55 million has been given to CBVI programming through the Murphy Administration, according to the Attorney General's Office.
CBVI strategies:
- mentorship
- de-escalation services
- street outreach through credible messengers
- trauma support
- case management
- counseling
- safe passage for school-age children in high crime areas
Applications are now being accepted, and grant documents and program guidelines can be found here.
Applications must be sent to CBVI@njoag.gov by Oct. 21.
The highest grant award for “tertiary services” is $750,000. Applicants supplying a primary or secondary service are eligible for up to $500,000.
