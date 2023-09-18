The summer 2023 concert season will end with a bang in Philadelphia this week.

Our hometown superstar, P!nk, is FINALLY bringing the Summer Carnival Tour to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for TWO shows on Monday, September 18, 2023, and Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time is P!nk's Philadelphia Concert

P!nk Performs During Music Midtown 2023 Getty Images for ABA

P!nk's official start time for both shows on Monday and Tuesday nights is listed as 6:30 p.m.

Is There an Opening Act for Pink in Philadelphia?

Yes, Pink has SEVERAL opening acts on The Summer Carnival Tour.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

For the Summer Carnival Tour in Philadelphia, P!nk will be joined by special guests: Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp.

What Time Will Pink Perform in Philadelphia?

Pink will hit the stage at Citizens Bank Park between 8:45 and 9:10 pm, per our best guesstimates (via industry sources and Setlist.fm).

Of course, it's a crowded show, so don't cut it too close. You don't want to miss ANY of this concert.

I'd recommend being in your seat by about 8:30 p.m.

Art Tickets Still Available for Pink's Philly Concert &

How Can I Get Last-Minute P!nk Tickets in Philadelphia?

A limited number of tickets appear to be available from both Ticketmaster and the popular resale sites.

P!nk Performs In Berlin Getty Images

You can also check resale websites like Stubhub, though, it'll certainly cost you. Here are a few of those sites:

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Pink Concert at Citizens Bank Park? &

How Much Does Parking Cost for the P!nk Concert at Citizens Bank Park?

Parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. on both days of the shows. Parking is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles.

P!nk Performs During Music Midtown 2023 Getty Images for ABA

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

Here's a map posted for you. Lots K, S, V, R and Q are closest to the venue.

Citizens Bank Park

Where Can I Tailgate for the P!nk Concert in Philadelphia?

Yes, tailgating is allowed at Citizens Bank Park, but only in select parking lots.

Tailgating for the Philadelphia P!nk concerts is permitted in lots A-H, M, N, and O. They all open at 1:30 p.m.

Tailgating is, however, not permitted in some lots (see below).

P!nk Performs In Berlin Getty Images

Tailgating is prohibited in the lots West of Darien Street and North of Pattison. Non-tailgating lots will open at about 3:30 p.m.

What Is the Bag Policy at Citizens Bank Park for the P!nk Concerts 2023?

The concert will follow the Major League Baseball guidelines for bags and purses for the show.

Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark.

Only clutch purses (no larger than 5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Medical bags, tote bags and diaper bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8". Lockers are available if you need to rent one at the venue.

Citizens Bank Park

What is the Setlist for P!nk's Philadelphia Concert?

We did some digging and know more about the P!nk's expected setlist, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them on our site. Check that out by clicking here.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Citizens Bank Park for the P!nk Concerts?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed into the stadium for the show. Click here to view a list of more prohibited items.

Are Portable Phone Charges Allowed in Citizens Bank Park for the Pink Concerts?

Yes, you may bring a portable charger into Citizens Bank Park.

Getting to the Pink Concert at Citizens Bank Park on SETPA

Getting to the concert will be quite easy on SEPTA.

Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash

For fans attending the show, SEPTA's Broad Street Line is a great way to get there. Take the Broad Street Line southbound to the NRG stadium stop and you'll be all set! Trains will be running before, during, and after the show.

To speed up your trip, however, you're encouraged to load funds on a SEPTA Key Card before the concert or use SEPTA Key Tix to purchase tickets for one or more people via the official SEPTA App.

You can check timetables for SEPTA trains for both shows by clicking here. But keep in mind they are subject to change as typically happens due to crowd control at the venue.

If you're going to show, have a GREAT TIME!