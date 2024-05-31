Security Increased at Philadelphia’s Annual Pride Celebration Amid FBI Warning

If you’re attending Philadelphia’s large Pride celebration this weekend, you will likely notice an increased police presence at the event (perhaps even more than year's past).

This comes just days after federal officials issued a warning about the threats this year’s pride festivities may be facing.

Philadelphia Police Expand Security Presence at Pride March & Festival

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to the media they they would be beefing up their already expansive foot patrol.

A few weeks ago federal officials indicated that threats against this year’s events could be facing an increased risk for foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters.

“Foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues … may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month,” the FBI & Department of Homeland Security said in a statement in mid-May 2024.

Philadelphia’s annual Pride celebrations mark one of the largest pride celebrations in the nation, and it also is one of the first in the month of June to take place - with the city’s march and festival planned for Sunday, June 2.

“We’re always more vigilant when it comes to particular groups that have threats made against,” Philadelphia’s Deputy Police Commissioner James Kelly told Philadelphia’s 6abc.

The presence of police will be both visible and “not so visible,” Kelly said.

Philadelphia’s Pride Organizers are Also Increasing Security

In addition to the security measures being taken by the police, the event’s organizers say they’ve also beefed up their own security.

Philadelphia Pride 365 – which organizes Philadelphia’s Pride March and Festival – tells the media they’ve hired private security as well for this year’s event.

“We want to make sure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves,” Philly Pride 365 Program Director, Tyrell Brown told 6abc on Friday.

Pride 365 hosts pride events all month long across Philadelphia, by the way.

Philadelphia police remind attendees that if you see anything suspicious, you should alert authorities immediately.