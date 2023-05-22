Beware of a new shopping site popping up on your phone

Recently while on a few different apps on my iPhone, I've noticed enticing ads for a shopping site I had never heard of before. It's called "Temu" and it comes from China.

Many of us have ordered stuff online from sites that operate out of China and some of the products are pretty good. It may take a few weeks, unlike stuff from Amazon, but some of the deals are just too good.

This site, "Temu" prompts you to download their app to make a purchase. The reviews on the Better Business Bureau website are generally pretty good, but tech guru and radio host Kim Komando warns against using the app.

Adobe Stock

According to Komando,

"It took just 17 days for China-based shopping app Temu to whizz past Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Shein in the Apple App Store top downloads in the U.S. (Amazon is nervous about this, FYI). I warned you about Temu’s security problems back in April. Its sister app, Pinduoduo, was caught using malicious code to bypass cellphone security settings to spy on other apps, read notifications and messages, and even change settings. Now, the U.S. government has accused Temu of data risks."

She says Temu is the second most popular shopping app in the United States behind Amazon.

According to her review of the app, its parent company gains full access to all your contacts, calendars and photo albums, plus all your social media accounts, chats and texts.

In other words, literally everything on your phone. No shopping app needs that kind of access to your phone. Do your homework and make up your own mind, but I trust her advice and I'm not touching it.

