NJ Megan’s Law offender busted again on child porn charges

An Ocean County Megan’s Law offender is back behind bars facing multiple charges, including distribution of child pornography.

Investigators with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Megan’s Law Unit said Matthew Robles, 32, of Lakewood had been employed at a local business in Brick Township without registering or notifying any law enforcement agencies about his job, which is required.

Officers from the Division of Parole then conducted a home visit on July 26 and discovered images of child pornography on Robles’ cellphone. He was arrested and investigators confiscated his electronic devices.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives said they discovered Robles had been uploading and sharing images of child pornography on the internet by way of the WhatsApp Application.

Robles was charged in August with failure to register as a sex offender and distribution of child pornography.

Caught red-handed, admits his guilt

On May 15, Robles pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and failure to register as a Megan’s Law Offender charges.

When he is sentenced, prosecutors will recommend seven years in prison with a five-year period of parole ineligibility on the child pornography distribution charge, and three years in prison for failing to register as a Megan’s Law Offender.

