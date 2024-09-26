Each year, a list is released that highlights the top hospitals in the Philadelphia area, determined by how effectively they care for their patients.

Hospitals that don't perform as well receive lower grades, such as a "D," which means they aren't rated as well in terms of patient safety.

These grades are based on patient feedback and statistics, including the hospital’s safety protocols, recovery rates, and their approach to handling various medical conditions.

High-performing hospitals are evaluated on factors like cleanliness, staff interaction, and whether patients feel respected and well cared for.

The rankings are also based on health data, such as reported cases of post-surgical infections, like sepsis, which can happen when safety protocols aren’t followed.

Hospitals with fewer incidents and better safety practices tend to earn higher rankings.

When you or a loved one requires medical attention, it’s crucial to know where to seek care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade highlights hospitals that are doing really well in these areas and also those that may need improvement.

Two hospitals in the Philadelphia area have received a "D" grade after the 2024 rankings were released.

Taylor Hospital - Ridley Park, PA

Taylor Hospital, located at 175 East Chester Pike in Ridley Park, PA, has low overall staff ratings.

The hospital falls below average in areas like care provided by ICU specialists, communication with doctors and nurses, and the responsiveness of the staff.

In addition, the hospital has reported a higher-than-usual number of sepsis infections following surgery. Overall, Taylor Hospital is ranked below the national average compared to other hospitals across the country.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center - Upland, PA

Crozer-Chester Medical Center, situated at One Medical Center Boulevard in Upland, PA, has concerningly low staff ratings.

The hospital is rated below average in key areas, including the care provided by specially trained ICU doctors, communication with both doctors and nurses and the responsiveness of the hospital staff.

Additionally, the facility has received low marks in the ‘Problems with Surgery’ category.

Overall, Crozer-Chester Medical Center ranks below the national average when compared to other hospitals across the country.

